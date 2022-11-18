The blasts at the Nord Stream pipeline in September were caused by an act of sabotage, Swedish prosecutors said Friday after evidence of explosives was discovered at the sites by investigators.

In a statement, Mats Ljungqvist, the prosecutor leading the preliminary investigation, described the incident as "gross sabotage," adding that "traces of explosives" were found at the scene.

CNN's Kylie Atwood and Sean Lyngaas contributed to this report.