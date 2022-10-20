For any company that's been around for a century, it can be hard to keep the brand fresh. Wonder Bread hopes its latest stunt can help.

The 101-year-old bread maker will have a float in this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, marking the first-time ever the kitchen staple has joined the lineup. Watched by roughly 25 million viewers last year on NBC, Wonder Bread hopes that the event will remind people that the brand is still thriving despite recent consumer shifts toward private label breads and lower calorie alternatives.