hypatia-h_b42728445bac42130da48bba7c95730e-h_67ca8754341b03cab5c916cf23a2c15b.jpg

The new Boneless Bar Pizza at Buffalo Wild Wings is pictured here.

 Stephen Hamilton/Buffalo Wild Wings

With football season approaching, Buffalo Wild Wings is adding a new menu item that's all but synonymous with the sport: pizza.

For the first time, the sports bar chain is adding pizza to its menu -— with a unique spin. Buffalo Wild Wings pizzas, available beginning Wednesday for $9.99, feature a thin crust topped with boneless wings and smothered in one of the the brand's wing sauces.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.