Exclusive: $4 gas could return as soon as May, GasBuddy projects

A person finishes pumping gas at a Shell gas station on April 01, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

 Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Gas prices will probably be significantly cheaper overall next year. Yet the national average could still climb back above the $4-a-gallon threshold as soon as May, according to GasBuddy projections shared exclusively with CNN.

The good news is that GasBuddy, an app that tracks fuel prices, doesn't expect a repeat of this year's wild swings that at one point sent gas prices above $5 a gallon for the first time ever. That spike set off recession alarm bells, worsened inflation and crushed consumer confidence.

