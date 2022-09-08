European Central Bank sets record rate hike to fight energy price shock

The central bank is trying to tame decades-high inflation.

 Daniel Roland/AFP/Getty Images

The European Central Bank hiked interest rates by a record three-quarters of a percentage point on Thursday and promised more to come as it scrambles to contain the inflationary fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing energy crisis.

The move will take the benchmark rate for the 19 countries using the euro to 0.75%. It follows the central bank's first hike since 2011 in July, when rates were increased to zero after years in negative territory. It expects to hike rates over the next "several meetings," the ECB said in a statement.

