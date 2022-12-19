Europe finally agrees to cap gas prices

A worker walks past gas pipes in Wilhelmshaven, northern Germany on December 17.

 Michael Sohn/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Europe has agreed to a cap on natural gas prices, following months of debate over whether the measure will protect European households and businesses from extreme price spikes as temperatures plummet.

In a Monday meeting, EU energy ministers agreed to trigger a cap on the price of month-ahead natural gas futures on the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) — the bloc's benchmark gas exchange — to €180 ($191) per megawatt hour if it exceeds this level for more than three consecutive working days.

