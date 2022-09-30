The apparent sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines running from Russia underscore Europe's massive energy vulnerabilities, former US energy regulator Neil Chatterjee told CNN.

"It's a scary situation. They are basically hoping and praying for a mild winter," Chatterjee, a former commissioner and chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, said in a phone interview. "That's a risky, risky place to be."

