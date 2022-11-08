EU opens deeper probe of Microsoft's Activision deal

The European Union is taking a closer look at Microsoft's proposed $68.7 billion purchase of video game giant Activision Blizzard, citing concerns the deal could hurt competition in the video game industry. Gamers are pictured here in Germany in 2018.

 Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg/Getty Images

A preliminary review of the deal found that Microsoft could try to withhold the games it's acquiring from other distributors, according to an EU press release. The proposed acquisition would see Microsoft become the world's third-largest video game publisher, controlling popular franchises such as "Call of Duty" and "World of Warcraft."