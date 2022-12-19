EU agrees to the world's largest carbon border tax

European Union governments have reached a deal on the world's first major carbon border tax, as part of an overhaul of the bloc's flagship carbon market that aims to make its economy carbon-neutral by 2050.

 Yves Herman/Reuters

EU ministers finalized details of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism early Sunday after reaching a provisional agreement earlier on in the week.

