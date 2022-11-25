Epstein accusers sue JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank, claiming banks benefited from sex trafficking operation

Two anonymous women who accuse the late Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse have filed separate civil lawsuits against JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Deutsche Bank AG. Epstein poses for a mugshot after being charged with procuring a minor for prostitution in July 2013 in Florida.

 Handout/Getty Images

Two anonymous women who accuse the late Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse have filed separate civil lawsuits against JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Deutsche Bank AG, claiming the big banks enabled and benefitted financially from Epstein's alleged sex trafficking operation.

The class action suits were filed in part under a new law in New York, which allows adult sexual abuse survivors to sue their alleged abusers, even if the statute of limitations has expired.

