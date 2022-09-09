1242165835

A "help wanted" sign is displayed in a window in Manhattan on July 28 in New York City.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images/FILE

With nearly two job openings available for every job seeker, the shortage of workers in the United States has many employers over a barrel in the fight to acquire and retain talent. But for candidates who are typically overlooked by hiring managers, the labor shortage offers an opportunity.

Advocates for marginalized populations such as people with disabilities, the formerly incarcerated and those who are housing-insecure, say today's labor market is enabling the people they work with to demonstrate to employers — and themselves — that they can be valuable contributors to a thriving economy.

