Employers kept hiking workers' wages last quarter, but they did not keep up with inflation

Wages and salaries for civilian workers increased by 1.3% in the third quarter and 5.1% over the year ending in September. Pedestrians are pictured here in San Francisco on October 10.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Employers continued hiking wages to attract workers and hold on to existing staff during the third quarter. But the raises did not keep up with inflation — and the continued increase is unwelcome news for the Federal Reserve, since higher wages can contribute to overall inflationary pressures, which the central bank is trying to bring down.

Wages and salaries for civilian workers increased by 1.3% in the third quarter and 5.1% over the year ending in September, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' quarterly Employment Cost Index released Friday. This reflects a slight slowdown from the second quarter, when wages and salaries increased 1.4% quarter over quarter and 5.3% for the year ending in June.