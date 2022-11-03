Employees sue Elon Musk's Twitter after staff are informed that layoffs are set to begin

The Twitter logo is displayed on the exterior of Twitter headquarters on October 26 in San Francisco, California. Elon Musk will begin laying off Twitter employees on November 4, according to a memo sent to staff.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

Elon Musk will begin laying off Twitter employees on Friday morning, according to a memo sent to staff, as several Twitter employees file a class action lawsuit alleging the layoffs are in violation of labor law.

The email sent Thursday evening notified employees that they will receive a notice by 12 pm ET Friday that informs them of their employment status.