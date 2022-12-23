A popular misconception has emerged about Elon Musk and Tesla: The megabillionaire's love affair with Twitter is the main reason Tesla shares have lost so much value this year. But Tesla's steep stock selloff this week proved that the problems at Musk's car company go well beyond Twitter.

Even as Musk signals he may give up his CEO title at Twitter, investors became concerned that the outlook for Tesla's sales and profit is taking a turn for the worse. A sign of the weakening demand: Tesla has announced a rare sale. The company offered two rebates for buyers who take delivery of a vehicle before the end of the year, initially offering a $3,750 discount earlier this month. Tesla then doubled that rebate to $7,500 Thursday.

