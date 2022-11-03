Elon Musk's Twitter lays off employees across the company

The Twitter logo is displayed on the exterior of Twitter headquarters on October 26 in San Francisco, California. Elon Musk will begin laying off Twitter employees on November 4, according to a memo sent to staff.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

Twitter on Friday laid off employees in departments across the company, in a severe round of cost cutting that could potentially upend how one of the world's most influential platforms operates one week after it was acquired by billionaire Elon Musk.

Numerous Twitter employees began posting on the platform Thursday night and Friday morning that they had already been locked out of their company email accounts ahead of the planned layoff notification. Some also shared blue hearts and salute emojis indicating they were out at the company.