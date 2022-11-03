Elon Musk's Twitter begins laying off employees across the company

The Twitter logo is displayed on the exterior of Twitter headquarters on October 26 in San Francisco, California. Elon Musk will begin laying off Twitter employees on November 4, according to a memo sent to staff.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

Elon Musk's Twitter has begun laying off employees across the company, after an internal memo on Thursday warned that cuts would be coming.

On Thursday night and into Friday morning, dozens of Twitter employees began posting on the platform that they had already been locked out of their company email accounts ahead of the planned layoff notification. Some also shared blue hearts and salute emojis indicating they were out at the company.