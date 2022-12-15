Twitter on Thursday evening banned the accounts of several high-profile journalists from top news organizations without explanation, apparently marking a significant attempt by new owner Elon Musk to wield his unilateral authority over the platform.

The accounts belonging to CNN's Donie O'Sullivan, The New York Times' Ryan Mac, The Washington Post's Drew Harwell and other journalists who have covered Musk aggressively in recent weeks were all abruptly permanently suspended. The account of progressive independent journalist Aaron Rupar was also banned.

CNN's Jessie Yeung contributed reporting.