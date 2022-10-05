Elon Musk appears to be closer to completing his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter than at any point since he first said the deal was "on hold" nearly five months ago. But it's not a done deal yet.

Musk earlier this week sent a letter to Twitter proposing to move forward with the acquisition at the original price of $54.20 per share and suggesting the litigation over his initial effort to exit the deal be dropped. Twitter replied saying it had received the letter and plans to close the deal on the originally agreed upon terms.