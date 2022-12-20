Elon Musk's security team sought for questioning over incident he cited as reason to ban journalists

Police in Southern California are looking to speak with Elon Musk and his security team over an alleged assault. Musk is seen here in June 2019.

 Mike Blake/Reuters

Police in Southern California are looking to speak with Elon Musk and his security team over an alleged assault last week that Musk claimed involved a "crazy stalker" and led to the suspension of a private jet-tracking account on Twitter as well as several prominent journalists.

Musk has pointed to the incident as the reason for Twitter's abrupt policy change on posting user location information, alleging that the @ElonJet account and the journalists had shared his "exact real-time" location. While the @ElonJet account showed Musk's private jet landed on Dec. 12 in Los Angeles, the incident occurred roughly 24 hours later and 25 miles away from the airport, according to police.

