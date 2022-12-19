Elon Musk's poll results are in: He should step down, Twitter voters say

A Twitter poll created by Elon Musk, pictured here in 2020, asking whether he should "step down as head of Twitter" ended early on December 19 with most respondents voting in the affirmative.

 Win McNamee/Getty Images

A Twitter poll created by Elon Musk asking whether he should "step down as head of Twitter" ended early Monday morning with most respondents voting in the affirmative.

Musk had said he would abide by the results of the poll, which began Sunday evening and concluded with 57.5% voting yes, 42.5% voting no.