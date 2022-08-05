Elon Musk's legal team has publicly filed its official response to Twitter's lawsuit

Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's legal team on August 5 made public its official response to Twitter's lawsuit attempting to force him to complete their $44 billion acquisition deal. Musk is pictured here in Washington in 2020.

 Susan Walsh/AP

Elon Musk's legal team on Friday made public its official response to Twitter's lawsuit attempting to force him to complete their $44 billion acquisition deal.

In the answer to Twitter's complaint, which includes counter-claims against the company, Musk's team attempts to refute the company's allegations that the Tesla CEO is unjustly trying to exit the deal. His team repeats allegations that Twitter has misstated the number of fake and spam bot accounts on its platform — a central charge Musk has made to justify terminating the acquisition agreement after originally citing a desire to "defeat the spam bots" as a reason for buying the company.

