Elon Musk's $50 billion trial comes to an end today. Musk here arrives at court during the SolarCity trial in Wilmington, Delaware, on July 13, 2021.

 Samuel Corum/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The trial for the Tesla shareholder lawsuit examining CEO Elon Musk's unprecedented compensation package wrapped up Friday afternoon. Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick did not issue a ruling from the bench, and it could be weeks to months before a ruling.

"We have a lot of work ahead of us," McCormick told both side's attorneys as the trial concluded. "I won't insult you with the typical talk I give at this point which is settlement is still achievable."