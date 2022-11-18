The trial for the Tesla shareholder lawsuit examining CEO Elon Musk's unprecedented compensation package will wrap up this afternoon. While it is possible that the judge could issue a ruling from the bench, it may be weeks or months before a ruling comes.

Tesla awarded Musk a pay package in 2018 that helped make him the richest person on Earth. The net value of the compensation package is $50.9 billion today, after Tesla's valuation soared more than 1,000% at its peak since shareholders approved the package.