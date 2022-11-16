Elon Musk's $50 billion payday trial: Tesla CEO testifies in his own defense

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., arrives at court in Wilmington, Delaware, on July 13, 2021. Musk is testifying Wednesday in a shareholder lawsuit over his Tesla pay.

 Samuel Corum/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Tesla CEO Elon Musk testified this morning in a shareholder lawsuit examining the massive compensation package that helped make him the world's richest person.

Tesla is being sued by plaintiff Richard J. Tornetta, who says that the company was wrong in awarding Musk his compensation package in 2018, which shareholders approved at the time. Tesla said at the time it could be worth nearly $56 billion, and the net value today is $50.9 billion.

