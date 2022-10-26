Elon Musk plans to visit Twitter's San Francisco office this week ahead of the expected close of his deal to buy the company, Twitter Chief Marketing Officer Leslie Berland told staff in an email Wednesday.

"As you'll soon see or hear, Elon is in the SF office this week meeting with folks, walking the halls, and continuing to dive in on the important work you all do," Berland said in the email, which was obtained by CNN Business. "If you're in SF and see him around, say hi! For everyone else, this is just the beginning of many meetings and conversations with Elon."