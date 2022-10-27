Elon Musk attempted to reassure Twitter's advertisers about the future of the platform in an open letter Thursday, a day before his $44 billion takeover of the company is expected to be completed.

In a letter posted to Twitter, Musk said he doesn't want the platform to become a "free-for-all-hellscape where anything can be said with no consequences," despite his stated promise to rethink on its content moderation policies and bolster "free speech."