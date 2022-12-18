Elon Musk says Twitter will ban some links to other social media sites, sparking backlash

Twitter will ban links to other social media services and suspend accounts that try to direct Twitter users to alternative platforms, the company announced in an apparent attempt to stem user defections to competitors.

 Jeff Chiu/AP

Twitter said Sunday it would ban links to other social media services and suspend accounts that try to direct users to alternative platforms, in an apparent attempt to stem user defections to competitors.

But Twitter CEO Elon Musk later relented, loosening the policy and causing widespread confusion about what kind of linking was allowed and disallowed on the platform.