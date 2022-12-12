A series of internal Twitter documents shared on the social media platform Monday offer a glimpse into internal debates among some of the company's employees ahead of its decision to ban then-President Donald Trump following the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

The documents — shared by journalist Bari Weiss as the latest installment of the so-called Twitter Files — appear to show that there was at least some debate among various employees about whether Trump's final tweets violated the social network's policies prohibiting inciting violence. But they stop short of showing that Twitter ignored its own rules in implementing the ban.

