Elon Musk says Tesla shares are only going up. But he's selling them anyway

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk walks next to a screen showing an image of Tesla Model 3 car during an opening ceremony for Tesla China-made Model Y program in Shanghai, China January 7, 2020.

 Aly Song/Reuters

Elon Musk made another one of his predictions.

On Wednesday evening's earnings call, the Tesla CEO claimed that his company, a maker of niche luxury cars, would someday be worth more than Apple and Saudi Aramco. Combined. Together, those companies are worth $10 trillion. Tesla's market value is $650 billion -- down 7% after the company walked back a projection of 50% growth this year.