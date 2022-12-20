Elon Musk says he will step down as Twitter CEO — once he finds a replacement

Twitter owner Elon Musk, seen here on February 10, confirmed on December 20 that he will step down as the company's CEO.

 Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post/Getty Images/FILE

Twitter owner Elon Musk confirmed Tuesday evening he will step down as the company's CEO, but only when he identifies a successor, directly addressing for the first time a Twitter poll he created this week in which millions of users voted for his ouster.

In a tweet, Musk said he would resign "as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!"

