Elon Musk says he will begin restoring previously banned Twitter accounts next week

 Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Elon Musk said Thursday that he will begin restoring most previously banned accounts on Twitter starting next week, in his most wide-reaching move yet to undo the social media platform's policy of permanently suspending users who repeatedly violated its rules.

"The people have spoken," Musk tweeted on Thursday. "Amnesty begins next week. Vox Populi, Vox Dei."