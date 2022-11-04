Elon Musk said Twitter has seen a 'massive drop in revenue' as more brands pause ads

General Mills and Audi have paused Twitter ads after Elon Musk's takeover. Pictured is Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, on October 6.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Elon Musk said Friday that Twitter has seen a "massive drop in revenue," as a growing number of advertisers pause spending on the platform in the wake of his $44 billion acquisition.

"Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists," he said in a tweet. "Extremely messed up! They're trying to destroy free speech in America."