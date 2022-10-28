After spending months attempting to get out of his deal to buy Twitter, Elon Musk officially owns the hugely influential platform. Now the question is: What will he actually do with it?

Musk's takeover — which was finalized Thursday night, a source familiar with the matter told CNN — not only has the potential to create upheaval for Twitter employees but also for the hundreds of millions of people around the world who use the platform daily. It could also impact the upcoming US midterm elections, if Musk makes good on his promise to restore the accounts of users who were previously banned from the platform, most notably former US President Donald Trump, and limit the company's content restrictions.