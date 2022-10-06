Elon Musk moves to halt legal proceedings in Twitter dispute amid renewed deal negotiations

Elon Musk is seen here in Wilmington, Delaware, in July 2021. Lawyers for Musk have filed a motion to stay the legal proceedings in its dispute with Twitter and to remove from the court's calendar the trial that had been set to begin October 17.

 Matt Rourke/AP

Lawyers for Elon Musk have filed a motion to stay the legal proceedings in its dispute with Twitter and to remove from the court's calendar the trial that had been set to begin Oct. 17, noting "changed circumstances that have effectively mooted this action," according to a Thursday court filing.

The filing — which says the stay is "pending the closing of the transaction" — comes after Musk earlier this week proposed proceeding with the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter at the originally agreed upon terms after having spent months trying to get out of the deal.