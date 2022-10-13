Elon Musk is under federal investigation over his Twitter deal, Twitter claims

Federal authorities are investigating Elon Musk, seen here in July 2021, in connection with his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter.

 Matt Rourke/AP

Federal authorities are investigating Elon Musk in connection with his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, the social media platform said in a court filing Thursday.

It is not clear which agencies may be carrying out the probe, and Twitter did not identify what specific actions by Musk US officials may be investigating. Twitter's filing merely said authorities are looking into Musk's "conduct" linked to the deal.