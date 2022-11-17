Elon Musk has been saying for months that he wants to stamp out spam and fake accounts on Twitter, but a subtle change he's planning to make to the platform could complicate that goal.

In a tweet this week, Musk said Twitter will stop showing notations such as "Twitter for iPhone" and "Twitter Web App" at the bottom of tweets, which are intended to indicate where users' messages originate. The change might seem small compared to the many other ways the billionaire is upending the company, but it's a move that experts say could actually make it trickier to spot inauthentic activity on the social network.