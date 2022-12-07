Elon Musk is on the verge of losing his status as the world's richest person, at least according to one metric.

For a brief moment on Wednesday, Musk dropped to the second spot on Forbes' list of "Real-Time Billionaires," putting the Twitter and Tesla CEO behind Bernard Arnault, CEO of French luxury brand LVMH, maker of Louis Vuitton luxury goods and Hennessy cognac. Forbes now pins Musk's wealth at $184.9 billion — just slightly ahead of Arnault's wealth estimated at $184.7 billion.