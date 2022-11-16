Elon Musk gives ultimatum to Twitter employees: Do 'extremely hardcore' work or get out

Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, here on March 22, in Grünheide, Germany, has issued an ultimatum to Twitter employees to commit or leave.

 Patrick Pleul/AFP/Getty Images/FILE

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has given employees until Thursday evening to commit to "extremely hardcore" work or else leave the company, according to a copy of a late-night internal email sent by the billionaire and obtained by CNN.

"Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore," Musk wrote in the memo. "This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade."