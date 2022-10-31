Elon Musk disbands Twitter's board, cementing control over company

Twitter's board of directors was dissolved on October 27 following Elon Musk's takeover of the company. Musk is pictured here in Hawthorne, California, in October of 2019.

 Philip Pacheco/AFP/Getty Images

Twitter's board of directors was dissolved on Thursday following Elon Musk's takeover of the company, according to a securities filing on Monday.

The company filing states that all previous members of Twitter's board, including recently ousted CEO Parag Agrawal and chairman Bret Taylor, are no longer directors "in accordance with the terms of the merger agreement."