Spam and fake accounts are more prevalent on Twitter than on comparable social platforms, according to a data analysis firm hired by Elon Musk as part of his legal battle with Twitter.

The claim by Cyabra — in the company's first public interview since conducting a study commissioned by Musk that found spam and bot accounts make up an estimated 11% of Twitter's total user base — highlights the headache that may await Musk now that he appears ready to complete his $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform.