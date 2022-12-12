Elon Musk booed off stage at a Dave Chappelle show

Elon Musk, here in Texas on February 10, was booed Sunday at a Dave Chappelle show in San Francisco.

 Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Elon Musk joined Dave Chappelle on stage Sunday in San Francisco, home of Twitter's headquarters where the world's richest person recently laid off many of its employees. It went about as well as you'd expect.

The crowd at the Chase Center loudly booed Musk, who had spent much of the weekend wading into the culture wars, making transphobic statements and seemingly echoing QAnon tropes.