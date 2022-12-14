Elizabeth Warren unveils bipartisan bill to crack down on crypto money laundering

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, here on September 20, in Washington, D.C., unveils a bipartisan bill to crack down on crypto money laundering.

 Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/FILE

As federal prosecutors seek to imprison former crypto darling Sam Bankman-Fried, Sen. Elizabeth Warren is attempting to push through Congress a bipartisan crackdown on money laundering in the crypto industry.

The Massachusetts Democrat is teaming up with Republican Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas to introduce new legislation on Wednesday that would seek to close loopholes in the financial system that pose national security risks by allowing digital assets to be used for money laundering, Warren's office told CNN.

