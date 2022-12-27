Next time you're circling a full parking lot, try to remember what you saw in it just a couple of years ago. Things are different, now. There are a lot more electric vehicles and they aren't just Teslas anymore, either.

"It's not your eyes tricking you," said Matt Degen, an editor at Cox Automotive, a company that owns a number of auto-related websites and firms. "For the longest time, the majority of the EVs on the road were Teslas, and they still get the lion's share of sales, but they're now hardly the only game in town."

