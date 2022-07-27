Syndication: Florida Times-Union

A Rivian R1T 

 Dan Scanlan/Florida Times-Union/USA Today Network

Rivian, the Amazon-backed manufacturer of electric pickups, SUVs and delivery vans, is laying off about 6% of its workforce as the company adjusts as the "world has dramatically changed," according to an email sent by CEO RJ Scaringe to Rivian's roughly 14,000 employees.

About 840 of those employees were told Wednesday that they will be leaving the company.

