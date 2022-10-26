Earnings have been mostly good. Just avoid the tech wreck

 Seth Wenig/AP

Stocks have rallied sharply in October, despite continued worries about rampant inflation globally, a strong dollar hurting multinational companies and the political and economic turmoil in the UK. A lot of the optimism has to do with the fact that investors are hoping the Federal Reserve will soon start to slow its pace of interest rate hikes.

But there's another reason. Corporate earnings have actually been, to quote "Curb Your Enthusiasm's" Larry David, pretty, pretty good. Just steer clear of the once red-hot tech sector.