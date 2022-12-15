Christmas is just ten days away, and investors are still hoping for a Santa Claus rally. There has been little holiday cheer on Wall Street so far this month.

The Dow tumbled more than 700 points, or 2.1%, Thursday, and it is down about 4% in December following solid gains the previous two months. The S&P 500 fell 2.2% and the Nasdaq was 2.5% lower Thursday. The S&P 500 is now off more than 4% for the month while the Nasdaq has sank 5%.

