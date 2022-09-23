Dow tumbles below 30,000 points as recession fears mount

US stock futures were set to fall sharply as investors continued to worry about even more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve that could land the US economy in a recession. A man is pictured here riding a bike in front of the New York Stock Exchange on September 21.

 Peter Morgan/AP

US stocks fell sharply Friday morning, as investors continued to worry about even more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve that could land the US economy in a recession.

The Dow was down 289 points, or 1%, at the market open. The S&P 500 fell 1.1% and The Nasdaq composite was 1.1% lower.

