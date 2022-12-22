Dow tumbles after the US economy grew much faster than previously thought in the third quarter

America's economy grew much faster than previously thought in the third quarter, a sign that the Federal Reserve's battle to cool the economy to fight inflation is having only limited impact.

 Apu Gomes/AFP/Getty Images

The Dow sank sharply as America's economy grew much faster than previously thought in the third quarter, a sign that the Federal Reserve's battle to cool the economy to fight inflation is having only a limited impact.

The Commerce Department's final reading Thursday morning showed gross domestic product, the broadest measure of the US economy, grew at an annual pace of 3.2% between July and September. That was above the 2.9% estimate from a month ago. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv had expected GDP to stay unchanged from its previous reading.

