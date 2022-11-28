Dow tumbles 500 points but could actually end the year in the green

The Dow could make a stunning comeback and finish the year in positive territory.

 Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Most of 2022 has been pretty dismal for investors, and Monday was no exception: The Dow fell about 500 points, or 1.5%, Monday.

Still, the stock market remains in the midst of one heck of a fourth-quarter rally. The Dow enjoyed its best month in nearly a half-century in October and it's up nearly another 3% in November. The-chip index is down only about 7% for 2022 — and just 8% below its all-time high.