Dow soars back above 30,000

People walk outside of the New York Stock Exchange on September 23, 2022 in New York City.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Stocks rallied sharply Monday, thanks to more strong earnings from big banks and a sigh of relief about new plans by the United Kingdom to scrap a controversial tax cut plan.

The Dow was up more than 550 points, or 1.9%, and moved back above 30,000. Solid results from Bank of America, BNY Mellon and Charles Schwab, helped lift market sentiment.